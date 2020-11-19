Santa Fe council OKs $2 million to help buy hotel to use for pandemic relief, Nov. 18
"I am proud of our City Council here! Societies should be judged by how they treat their most vulnerable citizens. With most Americans having little to no savings, most of us could end up homeless after one costly accident. I am glad our city has a strategy that means those who suffer some misfortune won't have to spend the winter outside." Rob Morlino
"Good thing the Walgreens didn’t sell alcohol. The Albertsons right next door does, however. They should monitor the sales and crime, before and after, to be fair to adjacent concerned neighbors and to be fair, go from there." Steve Spraitz
"Good luck. They won't call it a shelter, but that is exactly what it is/will become. The shelter on Harrison Road devastated our neighborhood. The city does not care what you fine folks are in for." Johnny Duran
