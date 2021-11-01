Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving Communion,’ Oct. 29
“It matters not what the Pope says or does. It’s what ‘God Almighty’ will do with Biden’s soul, and that’s for eternity.” Joseph Tafoya
“As an old Quatholic (my 20 years outside the Church were mostly spent among Friends), it’s a joy to see them. Eucharist (the core Mystery) and social justice are at the center. Niggardly bishops are at worst an annoyance, out in the boonies of Love.” Emily Hartigan
“Did the pope say to the reporters that he told Biden to continue receiving Communion?” David Martinez
Virgin Galactic’s struggles raise questions about New Mexico spaceport’s future, Oct. 30
“To the people who want to close it: get yourselves elected to the state offices that actually have the authority to close it. Whining will not close the Spaceport. Thankfully.” Barry Rabkin
“I don’t think New Mexicans have to be ‘elected’ to have a say in this or any other issue … we have something known as the ‘vote.’ “ Emily Koyama
“Admit it was mistake. Close it. We already wasted $250 million. This legislative session has another $20 million for runway rebuilding. Created very few jobs.” Scott Smart
“The best thing (maybe the only thing) about the spaceport is the nice, smooth road back to it off of Interstate 25 for riding your motorcycle. One of the few stretches in New Mexico that’s not plagued with potholes, cracks, ridges, etc. Thanks, Gov. Richardson — my Harley and I thank you!” Kirk Holmes
