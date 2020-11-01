Poll watchers have eyes out for infractions at New Mexico voting sites, Oct. 29
“I am a presiding judge for this election. My observation is that both parties have ill-informed, inexperienced and ill-prepared poll watchers and challengers. They have outdated and incorrect information and are unfamiliar with the basics of the New Mexico election code. They are capable of seeing campaign signs and paraphernalia, which poll works assiduously ask to be removed to the 100-foot perimeter from our polling places, so that function is somewhat redundant. Otherwise they have little understanding of what they are supposed to do and how to do it or how to address whatever they perceive as election violations.” George Haddad
“Are the ‘poll-watchers’ going to do anything about the voting site ‘poll-workers’ in Eldorado and elsewhere, whose vehicles parked outside are displaying pro-Biden and anti-Trump bumper stickers, etc?” Emily Koyama
“The Democrats did hold trainings for poll challengers and poll watchers. People usually need to hear/see information at least three times (psychiatrists say eight times) before they really absorb it.” Stefanie Beninato
