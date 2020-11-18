New Mexico leaves small-business owners feeling shut down unfairly, Nov. 16
"I own a small business in Española. I support an aggressive campaign to curb COVID but it feels unfair when box stores can open and small businesses like mine have to close. I don't have the traffic in my store like the big boys so I am in better control of who comes in. I provide masks to those who don't have them and there are sanitizer dispensers throughout my building. Point is: I'm extra careful." Patrick Trujillo
"It feels incredibly random to me. Zero gyms on the watch list. I have been to [Genoveva Chavez Community Center] many times since they opened. It's so clean and empty. I need to work out for my physical and mental health. The employees that have managed to keep their jobs need to work. How is that nonessential?" Karen Herrera
"I’d like to see evidence of COVID spread by small businesses. Oh, but they’re non-essential, and since we’re not allowed to go out except to buy groceries or see a doctor ... . Personally, I planned to do my Christmas shopping at local small businesses. They need the help. Amazon doesn’t." Ruth Meilstrup
"It's amazing that we are the only state in the entire country forcing small businesses to close. When we don't know everything about how this is spread, why take the most drastic and damaging road?" Haleigh Palmer
