Acequia Lofts breaks ground on Agua Fría Street after five years of planning, revising, Nov. 15
“You would’ve thought people in Santa Fe could’ve figured out that Mayor [Alan] Webber needed to go. You get what you paid for. Do you like Los Angeles? Because that’s what Santa Fe is now. What a shame.” Lisa Burns
“Rough rent range translates to a sizable increase by the time it’s built.” Mary Davis
“They are being built for people from out of state. They buy them or rent them out as vacation rentals.” Jerry Eisenberg
“Yay, more apartments! Exactly what families need and want. I rented out a whole house to people for less than that. Ridiculous.” Gabri Mendo
“Looks like liberals in Santa Fe love capitalism. Nice rents!” Dirk Johnson
“Nothing in Santa Fe is affordable for the young generation. So they move to Albuquerque or Rio Rancho.” Jeannie Baca
“Santa Fe is being transformed by a far left-wing mayor and council for the worse.” Jose Chavez
“Pricing is ridiculous. Hit them while they are down, I say.” Pauline De Santiago
