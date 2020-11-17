Santa Feans provide stimulus for immigrants left out of federal program, Nov. 15
“Wonderful, this is an incredibly humane, responsible and creative initiative,” Cynthia Fulreader
“Kudos to Earth Care, YUCCA and others who care about those in need, no matter how much they pay in taxes. The people you disparage are people who provide essential services. They stock your shelves, they make beds in hotels where your friends stay when visiting and they work in hospitals trying to keep you alive, no matter how bigoted you may be.” Paul Gibson
“Charity from individuals or from private sources is a very good human experience for society. I’m not really a fan of leveraging resources from the state being a benevolent benefactor.” James Haeghaert
“What a beautiful gesture. I’m glad that people came together for their neighbors.” Sarah Panera
“They can go back to their countries of origin. Simple.” Sean Sierra
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.