Santa Fe’s Cowgirl BBQ to close for three months, Nov. 15
“Despite the hard decision, Patrick, I know you are not only looking at the short term but forecasting the unforeseen future. Your employees are loyal and those that know Cowgirl [know] you will withstand the test of times and will persevere and we, your loyal customers, will be at the door when the time comes to reopen Cowgirl.” Jay Santiago
“No to these lockdowns!” Marilyn Bright
“See you in the spring. Love Cowgirl.” Judy Kahl
“Thank you for putting safety first. Stay well and we’ll look forward to your reopening.” Karen Baker
Archdiocese of Santa Fe allows churches to resume indoor Mass, Nov. 14
“God wants the people to stay home. It’s called caring for others.” Roger Miller
“Freedom to assemble is in the Constitution.” Nick Edge
