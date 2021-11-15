Caballeros still hope statue, like de Vargas, will return to Santa Fe, Nov. 13
“It isn’t about a statue. It is about canceling a people and their way of life. It is out of the woke playbook to [divide] and remove. Enough is enough.” Richard Reinders
“ … ‘It is about canceling a people and their way of life.’ — Vargas, 1692, of his attitude toward Pueblo people.” Eagle Madrid
“De Vargas could be reinstalled on church property with several Pueblo men surrounding him, writhing on the ground, their feet cut off, since that is also a ‘key part of our history.’ ” Nik Cecere
“I think you are confusing de Vargas with Oñate. I guess they all look the same?” Mike Johnson
“OK, we could have a gallows set up next to de Vargas with some executed Indians instead.” Jeff Clark
“You bring up the idea of canceling a people and their culture. Are you aware of the old government policy that forcefully removed Indigenous children from their homes, sent them to faraway schools to be assimilated, taught that their traditional ways, languages and religious beliefs were wrong and beaten into submission when refusing to submit?” Mark Stahl
“Don Diego de Vargas was not a person who we would call a hero or role model. There are much better people and things to recognize and remember.” Lynn K. Allen
