Suspects in Plaza obelisk destruction appear to share few ties, Nov. 12
“From the article: ‘Earlier this year, Native American activists held a protest on the Plaza, demanding city officials remove the obelisk.’ I feel the same way. Strongly enough that, if the folks above are in jail, I would like to see if I can visit them and help them with whatever needs they have while waiting for the courts.” Augustin de la Sierra
“Let me simplify it without political tags. These individuals are nothing but vandals.” Angel Ortiz
“I hope they throw [them] in jail. They vandalized our city.” Shawn Chafins
“Conspiracy, trespassing at the very least for those on the obelisk. The others in the tow line should be charged.” Lee Vigil
“And these outside snowflakes think they have the right to erase our history?” Rich Rael
“Not one native New Mexican; all from somewhere else.” Cynthia Romero
