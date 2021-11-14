COVID continues to skyrocket in N.M., Santa Fe, Nov. 12
"I would really, really appreciate it if you would either report how many cases, hospitalizations and deaths are of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people, or tell your readers why you can't." Cris Moore
"Numbers without context are meaningless or deceptive. The readership cannot be an informed one without more care taken in the presentation of statistics. Whoever is an experienced hand at reviewing stats knows this instinctively. Whoever is not (the majority), will understand the importance of the correct perspective." Barry Silver
"New stats all over show that many of the new cases are indeed vaccinated, double vaccinated and boostered. Probably some unvaccinated too. Others should not make this an issue to divide us. Fear is very dangerous, and it's become a tactic." Lynn Hansz
"Honestly, not surprised. Out and about at some stores today in Santa Fe … saw at least 8 shoppers not bothering to wear them. … Like it or not, masks do help prevent the spread. It’s not a fear tactic; it’s not political. It’s medical fact. They do help. The numbers in Europe with the delta plus variant (yup, another nastier one on the way) are skyrocketing. God help us all when that hits our shores." Alan O'Nuanain
