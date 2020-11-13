New Mexico hits record 1,753 daily cases as Santa Fe reports high of 132, Nov. 12
"First off, these numbers are not sustainable. In the next 25 days our hospitals, doctors and nurses are going to become overwhelmed. The recipe for keeping cases down works; everyone in public is masked up, 6 feet or more social distance, stay home if you don't need to be out, and no gatherings outside your circle. The problem is the resistance to the recipe as if it makes someone cool or tough to not follow it. The reality is it takes serious commitment and discipline by everyone in the community to pull it off, which a lot of people have given up on." John Martinez
"New Mexico has to try harder and do better! Trump can't keep his own family and friends safe! He and they have access to the best healthcare in the World! Most New Mexicans do not. Stop the spread." Janet Lucks
"We have no national policy. States have been left to do their own things. Misinformation is rampant spread in large part by Trump. He’s mocked masks, minimized and lied to the public since the start. He’s got millions of Americans believing what quack Scott Atlas has preached all over Fox. He’s confused the public and the so-called task force has done nothing to inform the public in months. Now that Trump has lost the election he has completely abandoned the job. This is not the governor’s fault although a huge local radio and TV campaign campaign with public health facts and information should have been launched months ago. Gatherings seem to be our primary problem because people became lax or never believed the virus was serious in the first place. I don’t know how you legislate people’s stupid private behavior but we can’t allow our hospital system to collapse." Amy Earle
"I say shut them down. Limit all movement. I say for at least 3-4 weeks. Numbers will go down, no problem." Mark Barner
"The state is already shut down. Schools are closing 11/20, and few students are going anyway. Travel restrictions have smashed tourism and inter-state commerce. Restaurants are teetering at 25 percent capacity and many are going under. Public venues like museums are closed. The best weapon to stem the spread is with vaccines, when available. This should be the governor's focus. (Anti-vaxxers, you won't have to get vaccinated, so save your rants.)" Maxwell Vertical
