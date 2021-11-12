Motorcyclist's death Friday part of rising trend in New Mexico, Nov. 8
"RIP, Gilbert Gurule. My condolences to his family. Over the past 10 years the amount of Santa Fe traffic has increased exponentially. Serious infrastructure improvement is needed. Our main roads do not absorb the increase in traffic. There is no longer a ‘slow time’ on any major artery" Ann Maes
"We have crazy drivers out there for sure, and I’ve seen drivers that do respect and pay attention when bikers are around. We do need more of them. Condolences to Gilbert’s family and the riding community that lost one of their own. This hits too close to home." Bernadette Gonzales
"The roads are a nightmare right now. Whether on your bike or in a car, you see stupidity. I drive from Velarde to Santa Fe every day and would not even think of riding my bike with people going 70 in the construction 40 mph zone, weaving in and out and around the barriers. Prayers for his friends and family." Pam Walker
