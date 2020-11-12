City nears deal on hotel to house homeless, needy, Nov. 10
“Unfortunately, those of us who live in outlying communities are thrown into “the Santa Fe” standard of living. By this I mean that our properties are FORCED to follow the rates for purchasing, leasing, renting, etc. BIG $$$ people are running our state.” Agnes CdeBaca
“And then the city will raise taxes to pay for the annual maintenance, utilities, taxes, etc. forever.” Ed Forde
“Why don’t you lower rent prices? That would help a lot of people stay off the streets.” Sabr Nniema Shepard
“Change the name to ‘The Projects.’ ” Steve Harbour
“A good step indeed.” Roberto Capocchi
“That place isn’t bad. Used to be the best value in Santa Fe.” Pablo Lapehie-Paz
“What could possibly go wrong? This should be hilarious.” Mike McGraw
