As violence spikes in Santa Fe, teens saying buying guns is easier than ever, Nov. 6, 2021
“Breaking into houses and stealing firearms is at epidemic levels these days, and is even worse in Albuquerque. This won’t end until people start to secure their weapons. If your neighborhood is so unsafe that the weapon needs to be kept out of the lock box, wear it on your hip when you are at home, keep it secure.” Steve Martinez
“It’s interesting to think [what it would be like] if guns weren’t as commonplace here such as in the U.K. and Europe. We would still have fights, violence, stabbings, some shootings, but nothing on the level we have right now. … I don’t know how we fix this. It’s almost 300 years of gun ownership embedded in our culture.” Lyle Corton
“What evidence is there that more gun safes have a single thing to do with any of this?” Jake Jason
“What ever happened to the gang unit? This chaos is all due to gang involvement. What happen to police officers on campus?” Nancy Lockland
“Actually it is not all due to gang violence. In addition, teenagers in gangs are people, too, and deserve to have the scaffolding and support they need to thrive in a healthy environment. We have failed our youth. This one is on us, and it is our job to fix this problem. The problem is the easy access to firearms and a lack of support for our youth.” Miranda Viscoli
“And who wants to travel to New Mexico with this violence spreading? The riot that toppled the obelisk at the Santa Fe Plaza was condoned, not condemned. The once-wonderful cultural, historic and artistic atmosphere that New Mexico offered is gone, replaced with violence and fear.” Lynn Hansz
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.