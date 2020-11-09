Biden wins race for White House, says it’s ‘time to heal’, Nov. 8
"The country will be more divided than ever. Almost half the electorate voted against Biden. I doubt seriously that any of them are going to support him in any way, shape or form." David Romero
"Factoid update — MORE than half of the electorate voted against Drumpf. Stay tuned, though, as the former GOP will come up with new and improved ideas on how to suppress the vote, most notably against people of color I am guessing." David Ford
"Best news! Trump, #YouAreFired." Stephanie Segura
"The media does not decide." Theresa Kelly
"No. We decided. Trump lost." Audrey Connolly
"Yes, be fair, kind, all-inclusive! Unity: I'm for it." Joanie McGree
"Ding, dong, the Cheeto’s gone." Amie Selecman
