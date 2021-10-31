Plenty of spin, fewer facts mark election’s homestretch, Ringside Seat, Oct. 28
“At dinner (outside, all vaccinated) this evening with friends, found out the majority just don’t intend to vote. I’ve never skipped an election before, having done voter registration in my hometown of Norfolk, Va., back in 1964 and being pretty committed to voting rights. But the three mayoral candidates currently rank zero, zero and zero with me.” Emily Hartigan
“[There’s] too many comments about not voting at all because they don’t like any of the candidates. That is the worst thing that you can do for the city. Everyone needs to and should vote. You are in control of what happens in this city. It may be painful, but it must be done.” Vince Czarnowski
“The suffragists were beaten, raped, jailed and killed so you could vote, so vote.” Maria Bautista
“Elections have always been pick the lesser of two evils or, in this case, three. [Alan] Webber marches to an out-of-state drum and has no connection to the community and also has a terrible track record — that makes him the worse candidate for me. [Alexis] Martinez Johnson was screwed over by the Republican party, which shows why in New Mexico the Republicans are a nothing burger. That fortunately leaves someone who has a strong connection to the community and actually has a background in local government — JoAnne Vigil Coppler. It isn’t a hard choice to figure out who will be the best to represent Santa Fe and the community.” Richard Reinders
“I agree wholeheartedly, Richard. Let’s see what our little hamlet decides.” Katherine Martinez
“At dinner (outside, all vaccinated) this evening with friends, found out the majority just don’t intend to vote. I’ve never skipped an election before, having done voter registration in my hometown of Norfolk, Va., back in 1964 and being pretty committed to voting rights. But the three mayoral candidates currently rank zero, zero and zero with me.” Emily Hartigan
“The suffragists were beaten, raped, jailed and killed so you could vote, so vote.” Maria Bautista
“I, too, am having a horrible time even wanting to vote for mayor this year. I am doing a protest vote for [Alexis] Martinez Johnson, but the question remains, will I rank choice either of the other two candidates?” Stefanie Beninato
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.