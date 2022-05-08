PAC's mailer highlights Rep. Montoya's past work in porn, May 5
"Maybe [Rep. Roger Montoya] was in porn videos, but he is a true gentleman now and a leader who cares deeply about his community, as shown by his commitment to the Española Moving Arts for children." Maggie Schmitt
"I am not in this jurisdiction, so I can't vote for Rep. Montoya. This trash from the PAC is all I need to know about Mr. [Joseph] Sanchez. This mailer is emblematic of the negative, misleading rot that is badly hurting our democracy. Sanchez may say he has no control over what this 'independent' PAC does. Bologna! He can take a stand against PACs and negative campaigning." Jarratt Applewhite
"The article portrays Montoya as a hero with the fires. If you had done your homework, you would have know Sanchez continues to travel to Peñasco, Mora and all affected areas with supplies. You would have also mentioned [the work] Sanchez is doing and has done: for his work, he has been endorsed by the firefighters union and the people on the front lines." Arcy Baca
"This is truly outrageous, and I have no respect for Sanchez. I have known Montoya for many years and have known him to be a beacon of service to our community. He walks the talk, and he is a sincere, educated, talented and trusted civil servant. We are grateful for all he does and will continue to do in service of northern New Mexico." Dee Finney