New Mexico GOP chairman blasts Lujan Grisham on ‘Fox & Friends,’ May 6
“Do you think Trump noticed you?” Sandy Reynolds
“Fear has always been the tool of tyrants and fear will continue to drive what we allow the government to do to us. We are on the cusp of whether this state will join the ranks of the Venezuelans of the world or drag ourselves out from the economic impact of COVID-19.” Joseph Tafoya
“The sore-losing New Mexico GOP, who rightfully have no voice whatsoever. Their Texas style of political rhetoric falls on deaf ears for most New Mexicans.” Ed Li
“And single-party rule is a wonderful thing. Right. If you want to know where that’s going to take you just take a look at California. That’s where you’re headed.” Charles Andreoli
“Where in the public health order does it state that only big box stores are allowed to operate? I’ve been buying most of my groceries from a local, independent grocery store, not a big-box or national chain store.” Andrea Cohen
“How is it that saving the lives of New Mexicans has become a partisan issue — shrouded in some frontier gibberish about individual rights and our state’s economic health? Were the governor and her exceptional administration not doing such extraordinary work, countless more would be sick or dead.” Walter Borton
