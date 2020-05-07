Worried about spike in COVID-19, Webber urges residents not to let guard down, May 4
"While running 'essential' errands the past four weeks and then going home, I noticed a marked increase in traffic up and down Cerrillos each week. Parking lots were very full at the stores open in the strip malls. I'm not bashing the mayor, but he seemed surprised at the number of people out and about. Did he really think everyone was staying at home? Maybe he should walk the dog a little more often." Ernie Barney
"I'm with the mayor on this one. Santa Fe city and county have done pretty well so far. Let's not let our collective guard down prematurely and invite a spike in cases and deaths." Rod Oldehoeft
"Webber said he would consider taking actions in Santa Fe that other cities and states already have identified as best practices, from better testing and contact tracing to faster and more accurate data 'so we can be on top of this if there is a spike.' What the hell are you waiting for?" Jeff Varela
"Wishful thinking won't cure this pandemic. We'd all love to have everything back to normal, but if the national and local data keeps showing an exponential, possibly out of control, increase in deaths, then those not wearing masks and practicing social distancing are actually threatening all of our lives." Tim Long
