“Shoving this important decision down our throats without inviting public discussion and imposing secrecy is no way to run a government in a democracy. [Mayor Alan] Webber and his cohorts show their true colors increasingly, and it is not good for Santa Fe. Thank you to Renee Villarreal and JoAnne Vigil Coppler for asking the right questions and not giving support to this proposal and, importantly, this manner of doing business.” Barbara Harrelson
“This looks like a great start with essential elements being addressed, I look forward to viewing the past and future YouTube presentations — unfortunately, we received a notice via mail of last night’s presentation in Monday’s mail, for the Monday evening meeting” Christina Gill
“Shame on you, City Council, for hiding in executive session under the guise of suppressing information concerning competitive negotiation concerning the College of Santa Fe campus. Each step of the process could be shared with the public without discussion of cost.” Nicoletta Munroe
“Everything is a political process, especially if government actions are the subject. Any mayor or elected official is in their seat by virtue of the most basic political process, voting and participation in discussions that affect the people. Both the Railyard and midtown campus have been subject to a lot, but not complete political positioning. It’s time for the City Council and Mayor [Alan] Webber’s administration to rethink this secretive attitude.” Julian Grace
“[Mayor Alan] Webber makes a false equivalency. Public participation does not necessarily mean politics are at play.” Stefanie Beninato
