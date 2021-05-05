Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4, May 4
“Not this American, I will not be a test subject.” Charles Ray Sanchez
“mRNA vaccine technology has been around for years. This is not new. A couple of minor parts of this are new. You are not a test subject. What you are, however, is a part of preventing us from ever reaching herd immunity and getting past this madness.” Tangerine Bolen
“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t. But stop trying to influence other people about it.” Pauline De Santiago
“The vaccine must not work, otherwise Biden wouldn’t still be wearing a mask.” Harry A. Jones
“In theory, getting 70 percent of all adults vaccinated by July is achievable. Sadly, I don’t think it’s a very realistic goal. While getting vaccinated should be a no brainer, there are still far too many anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theory loons, anti-government militants who think it violates their rights, those who will refuse to get vaccinated for a multitude of other reasons and the just plain hesitant. As much as we hate to admit it, all these fringe groups as a whole make up a significant portion of the population. I think the reality is that come July, every adult who wants to be vaccinated, probably would have been. Don’t be foolish folks, get the shot.” Andrew Lucero
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.