City councilor asks Santa Fe to pause streetlight conversion process, April 29
“While you’re at it, paint the lines on the street — they’re nearly invisible.” Frank Montaño
“This is a no-brainer. This is a climate-conscious investment. Get it done Santa Fe.” Phil Lucero
“LEDs can be awesome but also can be tricky. And angle of light throw, beam focus, lens impact on the spread etc are all critical. Vancouver, B.C., installed city lights in fixtures that make the town feel wonderful and quaint. The shapes of the fixtures can look residential and appropriate for Santa Fe or they can look like a high-crime, urban industrial complex.” Gregg Davis
“With attention to details, Santa Fe can get this project done well and improve safety while protecting the ambiance that draws people who moved away back home to raise families and start businesses and draws tourists here to support our economy. 2000K lights with proper BUG ratings (backlight, uplight, and glare) provide safety because light will not scatter as much as the blue 3000K-4000k lighting originally proposed.” Diane Macinnes
