Grants pawn shop fined $60K for defying public health order, May 1
“The order is legal, and the fine is justified. Sometimes there is a need for the greater good to take precedence. That’s part of being in a society, as opposed to a loner on an island. If she was SO convinced it was ‘unconstitutional,’ the correct course would be to challenge it in court. She didn’t. That makes her a yahoo, not a heroine.” Brian Weiss
“A good thing I can still go in to the packed Target store and buy a hula-hoop and inflatable kayak. I thought I was in Michigan for a minute. As retired law enforcement, I would have refused to enforce this.” Becky H.
“New Mexico needs to check federal laws. Under several federal laws, all pawnshops are an essential business. See the Patriot Act; The Graham-Leash-Bliley Act. See the Bank Ssecrecy Act, the Truth in Lending Act. ... That is it. Federal law trumps state law. New Mexico was way, way out of line to decide, against federal law, that a pawnshop is nonessential. Case closed.” Scott Smith
“Well, this certainly sets a marvelous precedent (for anyone else considering following suit). MLG doesn’t need a silly gun, she kills flies with sledgehammers. Gotta love it.” Reta Saffo
“It’s because of [the governor’s] quick action that New Mexico has the one of the lower number of cases and deaths in the country. She was criticized for being one of the first states to close everything but had she not, we could’ve been one of the hot spots in the USA. It’s very obvious the counties that did not heed this warning by looking at the numbers.” Amber Scott
