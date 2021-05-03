Those in New Mexico hesitant to get vaccine say it’s a shot in the dark, May 1
“There is legal precedent to impose a fine on people who refuse to get vaccinated. I believe if people continue to refuse to get vaccinated, their driver’s license should be suspended and they should be denied entry into locations where they could spread the virus. ... They’re endangering the lives and health of the rest of us.” Dottie Butler
“For those opposed to the vaccine, for whatever reason, how do you feel about businesses requiring proof of vaccination before you can utilize their services?” Luanne Moyer
“If business people want to ban the unvaccinated from the premises, then they are going to go out of business.” Tom Hyland
“I’m not doing it. I’m not doing it to my daughter and my husband isn’t either. It has nothing to do with politics or anything else. I don’t judge those who get it, and they shouldn’t judge us who don’t.” Kelly Garcia
“Like snowmobilers and thin ice, it’s natural selection at work.” Bill Becher
“Unfortunately, with an infectious disease, not so much. A snowmobiler on thin ice will likely only kill/injure themselves. People who refuse to participate in basic public health measures may have no impact on themselves but might potentially kill others.” Paul Davis
