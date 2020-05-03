Governor OKs lockdown in Gallup, May 1
"I'm truly sorry she didn't close down Grants!" Barry Rabkin
"Though absolutely an exciting phrase, the Riot Control Act is the ‘Short Title,’ a statutory term, not mine, for the All Hazard Emergency Management to be found in Chapter 12, Miscellaneous Public Affairs Matters, Article 10, All Hazard Emergency Management of the 12016 New Mexico Statures. This is the statute the Gallup mayor cited when she [then he] requested from the governor help in controlling the pandemic in Gallup." Jim Klukkert
"So moved by how her leadership is saving lives!" Scott Sayer
"Oh, brother. Freedom isn't free any more." Judi Arbs
"You don't have the freedom to kill me with your contagion." Jonathan Hunter
"LOL at the freedumb fighters." Caroline C. Blaker
