Cowboys for Trump leader’s ‘dead Democrat’ video inspires presidential retweet, May 28
“His followers will always make excuses for his stupid remarks. Maybe if he showed respect he’d get respect.” Dolores Romero
“He loves it when wing nuts incite violence.” Aleks Kosti
“The KKK supports him, too. Wake up people.” Roger Miller
“Where do I recognize that phrase from? Ah yes, now I remember: ‘The only good Indian is a dead Indian.’ — Philip Sheridan, general of the US Army (1869).” Matthew Chavez
“[Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin] is unfit for office, an office which represents all the people of Otero County, all of whom do not share his views.” Christina Boyce
