Illegal campfires, excess trash, human waste mar Santa Fe National Forest, May 27
“Both sad and discouraging. I live nearly adjacent to the Santa Fe National Forest and am amazed on a regular basis what pigs people can be. So the primary blame belongs on the abusers. But, I have to say that government entities contribute to the problem by refusing to undertake the services that they are supposed to be providing. Locking restrooms, no trash pickups, whatever. Everyone’s excuse is the virus. Well, I’m not buying that.” David Cartwright
“There is a lack of enforcement someone needs to walk these camps and tell people to pickup or get a ticket. You can tell which ones are trashy because it is all over their camp. Fines are the only thing they know and if they get two tickets, banish them from parks.” Richard Reinders
