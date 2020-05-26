Demons star White, feeling unappreciated, plans to graduate early, May 22
"Far too sensitive a flower to succeed at higher levels where there are LOTS of good players who will be getting attention." Brian Weiss
"Joe Burrow, LSU national championship QB and Heisman winner, felt that he was slighted at times. While always working harder to improve himself he used the slights for inner motivation to beat his opponents and the naysayers. The best revenge there is. By being the number 1 pick in this year's NFL draft he will make a lot of money also." Arnold Mayberg
"Many young athletes have entered the world of pro athletics and found they were only just an average player among many average players. They fail because they did not allow for time to mature and developed the skills they have. You also see this in high school kids going to the next level ill-prepared to handle the fact they are not going to be the main attraction. I hope he proves this theory wrong, but I seriously doubt he will." Joseph Tafoya
"I’ve only watched the kid play twice. The third game, he was hurt. What I saw 1. Doesn’t wear warm up jersey even though it is a team requirement. 2. In a timeout situation, stays outside of the huddle. 3. Plays outside on perimeter mostly when he’s the tallest guy on the court. Needs to be more of a team player and teammate. Great cheerleader and emotional leader. Don’t be discouraged by accolades. Sanchez got his award. Congratulate him and move on. That should burn a little and make you work harder, not run away. Life is tough and you will always have critics if you want to be an athlete. Best of luck to JB!" Miguel Martinez
"It's probably a wise decision for all the parties involved. His head has swelled quite a bit and I don't think the coaches at Santa Fe High would be able to rein him in. He is a talented player and I wish him well. No doubt playing as a freshman on the college level will teach him some humility and get his ego in check." Andrew Lucero
