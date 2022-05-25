Letters to the Editor E-voices, May 26, 2022 May 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Santa Fe average gas price sets new record, May 23“How much money have the oil companies lost this year? $0. Why not place the blame where it belongs. They are making RECORD PROFITS while supporting Republicans.” Michael Martinez“This was inevitable regardless of who was president.” Francisco Castillo“Acting like we haven’t had these prices before.” Joseph Griego Baca“Yes. Higher prices are what we need for the ‘green revolution’ to succeed.” Bowden Russell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew wave of evacuations in Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon FireFirefighting official: 'I've never seen a fire like this'Officials wary about wind as Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon grows to 303,000 acresHermits Peak/Calf Canyon movement slows for second daySanta Fe County closes hiking trails due to fire risksPlight of evacuees: 'People are falling through the cracks'Evacuation center at Glorieta camp closing downState delivers inflation relief paymentsVolunteer firefighters near Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze were evacuated — but stayed to helpCity of Santa Fe cites landowner for fence near dog park ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Will Webber Seniors have been overlooked in recruiting Magic Table Oven-baked fries even the kids will love Ringside Seat Primary warfare: Democratic leaders vs. state treasurer Ringside Seat Democrats forecast the GOP nominee for governor