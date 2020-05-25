New Mexico tourism chief: ‘It could be a year or 18 months’ before mass gatherings resume, May 22
“Anyone who is awake and against the draconian mandates of the governor should join me with flooding her desk with letters stating our, (her constituents) disapproval with our valid reasons. We still have rights and must exercise them.” Kimberly Duran
“Not many will take the vaccine. It’s [being developed] too fast and really don’t need it unless you’re over 65.” Orlie Romero
“A vaccine in early 2021? Keep dreaming! Influenza vaccine took 14+ years to develop/implement.” Connie Lopez-Lucero
Short-term rentals hit hard by governor’s restrictions, May 20
“That’s rich — ‘a discriminatory policy going on!’ All the while these property owners snatch up all the available homes in the community and rent to short-term visitors leaving our local workforce with nowhere to live. Sorry, I don’t feel any sympathy.” Lisa Adkins
“I guess tourism is dead until the state reopens! How many will survive?” Robbie Dotson
“Good, maybe our neighborhoods will no longer be treated as commercial zones.” Jeff Clark
“The whole neighborhood of West San Francisco is mostly short-term rentals … charming little homes where many could live and walk to work.” Janet Lucks
