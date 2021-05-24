CYFD fires two who raised concerns about deletion of records in messaging app, May 22
“There is an easy and obvious solution to this. The governor, if truly in favor of open government/transparency, issues an order that ALL electronic communications by ALL state agencies be preserved. Period. End of story, end of issue. The cost of storing everything is small and a LOT less than the cost of legal action … or bad government. There is simply NO excuse for destroying these records, ‘transitory’ or not. They are records of business done by state agencies on our behalf. We have a right to know about them, with an independent third party deciding any issues of redactions for privacy purposes.” Brian Weiss
“Everything done by a government agency is (or should be) a public record. The only exceptions might be names and identifying details of members of the public under certain circumstances (children and victims of crime, especially).” Dan Frazier
“Data privacy policy and practices are actually quite common in business. There are classifications of data based on sensitivity and employees are trained on how to handle each. Normally this policy is determined in conjunction with the legal department.” Seth Feder
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.