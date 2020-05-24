New Mexico GOP part of national poll watcher recruitment effort, May 19
“’National poll watcher recruitment effort’ — aka, voter suppression, voter intimidation.” Patrick Leyba
“Will they bring their automatic weapons?” Bill Hill
“Oversight is already provided by the volunteers that work at the polling stations. This monitoring is part of a nationwide Republican plan to intimidate and discourage voting, especially voting by people of color.” Mark Stahl
“Well, the Republicans can hardly mange to win without cheating, so they really have nothing else at this point.” Carolyn DM
“And Dems can only win by bribing voters with free stuff. Sounds pretty even to me.” Emily Koyama
“MLG is just hurting all the Democratic candidates. … People are getting tired of being controlled (government overreach) and more people will vote Red just to get their Constitutional rights back.” Brenda Marie
“MLG has saved thousands of lives. She has done a stellar job keeping New Mexicans alive.” Carol Flint
