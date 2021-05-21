No jail time for most protesters charged in obelisk destruction on Santa Fe Plaza, May 20
“This is the same justice system that has been used in Chicago, New York and Portland. In other words, when you commit a serious crime, nothing happens. This woman needs to be voted out.” Vince Czarnowski
“It is really funny reading some of the ‘outrage’ here and especially from you well known GOP retrumplicans posting here. I say, as do your ‘dear leaders’ when addressing the Capitol insurrection, time to simply ‘MOVE ON’! After all it was just a mob of mild-mannered tourists checking out the building ... .” David Ford
“As a newcomer, I don’t feel qualified to weigh in on this issue. However I wonder if anyone has considered how much worse this episode could have been, particularly during the incredible tension of election season and the constant presence of gun toting MAGA miscreants. Considering the level of violence that occurred in other cities, I think Santa Fe was pretty lucky to have escaped without a lot more mayhem. As another commentator pointed out, sometimes a sign of success in politics is that everyone is unhappy your decision. I don’t think these protesters should go to jail but I do think they should do some heavy community service. And there is a LOT of trash to be picked up around here.” Russell Scanlon
“As a community we should all be troubled at the poor leadership, decision making, and vision shown by our mayor, Alan Webber, in creating such a mess in the heart of our community. Unfortunately the Obelisk fiasco was not an isolated incident, as we have all watched and experienced the poor operation of basic city services in Santa Fe. Apparently Webber believes his poor performance is the basis for running again for another term as mayor. I can’t recall a more disliked mayor in Santa Fe in over 3 decades.” MJ Paul
“This is bull. Those people should do jail time. You are opening it up to any group that wants to be idiots and protest whatever.” Pam Walker
“Maybe they can pick up trash and pull weeds across the city.” Mark Stahl
“Good for our new DA! Part of the community thinks this is a terrible decision because toppling the obelisk was the right and just thing to do. Part of the community thinks the topplers should get life in prison. She has made the smart play even though she no doubt knew she would be criticized by both sides. I suspect she will be fine because there are still enough sane people in Santa Fe who believe a compromise makes good sense.” John Cook
“Spending money to prosecute and potentially imprison these defendants is not a good use of taxpayer dollars.” Augustin de la Sierra
“Sounds like such a Santa Fe approach to the situation. They’re just using hippie-esque pseudo ‘peaceful’ language to describe that they’re basically getting let off the hook.” Moses Townsend
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.