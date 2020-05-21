Rule requiring face masks in Santa Fe clears first hurdle, May 20
“Some of us come close to passing out when having to wear these masks. The impact of breathing carbon dioxide is something that these politicians all ignore. The eyes cloud over and you get woozy. Just because the masks are easy for some, doesn’t mean they are easy for all. Politicians, stop the edicts and start thinking about other people besides yourselves.” David Cartwright
“If this becomes law, I will come back and visit my family down in New Mexico. Because I will feel safer in a city that mandates mask. God bless New Mexico.” Cathie Gallegos Chansamone Costanzo
“They should get some ‘teeth’ into this if they expect it to work. Fifty-dollar fine is a good start!” Tom Wither
“Masks are ineffective at best and in some cases actually make people sick.” Judith Williams
“No, they stop your spit from flying all over the shared airspace. That’s why surgeons wear one while your body is cut open beneath their face. They certainly are effective at stopping nasty things from leaving one mouth and entering someone else’s body.” Cyndi Lazarus Carr
“Tell your surgeon, nurses, etc. when you are cut open not to wear masks. See how that goes.” Melissa A. Howden
“This is such dangerous territory.” Roberta Stack
“All about control, nothing to do with virus.” Sami White
