Scientists back reintroduction of jaguars in Southwest, May 16
“I’ve lived in jaguar terrain before. No thank you.” Ross Sackett
“I wonder if there are any studies on reintroducing an apex predator into the territory of another apex predator. Do they co-habitate and slowly kill off all the game in the area that would normally only sustain one apex predator, or does one apex predator threaten the existence and possible Extinction of the other. A scenario such as this could be the reason livestock deaths are so high with the reintroduction of the gray wolf.” Jesse Moore
“Yes, please!” Cindy Roper
“What’s next? Grizzly bears reintroduced into this area just because someone thinks it’s a good idea?” Helen Sanchez
“Remarkably short-sighted and ill conceived lunacy. Same folks that destroyed forest management.” Marielle Valenzuela
“Re-establishing biodiversity is a vital component of fighting climate change.” Bruce Taylor
“Please consider what is presently occurring in Idaho with wolves as well as the recent slaughter of over 200 wolves in Wisconsin. Tell me why we seek to re-establish these beautiful, sentient creatures and once re-established, brutally exterminate them all over again?” D. Stark
