“What great news! Now let’s get the Rail Trail finished all the way to Lamy so people can bike down, eat a meal and take the train back to Santa Fe. Many thanks to the three investors!” Nancy Gilkyson
“Why stop in Lamy? Let’s keep going to Las Vegas and enjoy the new La Castañeda Hotel.” Rick Martinez
“Yes sir, George Rail Road Martin.” Michael Marvier
“This sounds like a positive and enjoyable attraction for locals and visitors alike. Great news.” Gus Walbolt
“Really cool. We need to resist the temptation to pave over the amazing history of New Mexico. This really is New Mexico’s gold and can be so long after we all are gone.” Robert Bartlett
“The old, unused track to Lamy has deteriorated quite a bit since 2012 when it last carried tourist trains — the cost of restoring it shouldn’t be underestimated. Also, the additional trains will exacerbate traffic problems at the dozen grade crossings inside the city, where Rail Runner trains already cause a lot of disruption.” William Craig
“I dunno, I drive around town all the time and I’m rarely caused problems by the Rail Runner.” Will Pearson
“How often does one encounter a passing train while we drive about? Happens to me maybe once every couple of months … maybe less.” Tom Hyland
