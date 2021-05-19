Four hikers rescued in Pecos Wilderness, May 14
“What a brave group of United States citizens exploring their country and national parks that their tax dollars fund; I’m am glad they are safe. What a gift to have such beautiful humans that volunteer their time to help others in need. Kudos to the men and women of the rescue teams.” Kristen Schwartz
“These girls are my heroes! #yolo.” Ivy Schwartz
“These four young women from Georgia had a tent, sleeping bags and food. They supposedly are experienced backpackers. Who called for a search and rescue mission? Why? They need to pay for using up New Mexico resources.” Augustin de la Sierra
“We’re all human and can visit wherever we like. They weren’t doing anything illegal.” Moses Townsend
“These morons put the lives of well-intentioned search and rescue folks at peril. They should have to reimburse all expenses associated with the search, plus pay a $10,000 penalty (not a tax-deductible contribution) to the organizations that got them out safely.” Jason Evans
“I can appreciate your concern for the safety of SAR personnel. Technically, each mission we respond to we are putting our own selves at risk — as volunteers no one forces us to go out, and we have plenty of chances to opt out of each assignment. We do it because it is our pleasure to help those in need, regardless of errors in judgment that may or may not have contributed. Rescuees are typically extremely grateful and often do provide a donation as a thank-you. Either way, it is a rewarding experience for us, and of course we all hope there will be help available if one day it is us or a loved one who needs it! Peace to you.” Heidi Kaldenberg
“Kudos to our amazing volunteer S&R teams! The training to become a Search and Rescue Member is no easy task, requiring many hours of training and personal commitment. Please consider a donation. The life they save may be yours! nmsarc.org.” Ann Maes
