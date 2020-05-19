Drag racing seems more common, aggravating some residents, May 18
“This is occurring on Bishops Lodge Road in Tesuque as well. All hours of the late night and into the morning — speeding cars and motorcycles with screaming engines. It’s incredible that they do not run into a bear, raccoon, or miss the bend and end up in someone’s fence. The sound is truly awful and makes sleep difficult.” D. Stark
“There needs to be better policing everywhere and, in particular, enforcement. I see speeding cars bypass police vehicles all the time. Unfortunately, the county does not send patrols into the Tesuque area on a regular basis, and when they do show up, it’s in the middle of the day when there is little traffic.” RO Ortega
“Yes, it has been going on for more than a year in the Fort Marcy area too, but has ‘surged’ in recent months. Despite varying causes, boredom and getting away with it most likely, and police staffing issues, we need to be imposing more severe fines, at least $50 for a first offense, and after three citations, start impounding vehicles. It is a public safety issue. Let’s get serious about it.” Barbara Harrelson
“In my opinion, it is not necessarily drag racing, rather it’s just modified mufflers especially on motorcycles, and yes, the city of Santa Fe has a vehicle noise ordinance. I hear them mostly on St. Francis between Alta Vista and Cordova Road.” Bryan Bird
“We live about a half mile off the St. Francis/San Miguel intersection and can hear frequent high-speed motorcycle racing up and down St. Francis. It comes mostly in the evening and sometimes into the early morning hours. With doors and windows open as it gets warmer, it is more noticeable and can keep us awake. This did not start with the pandemic, but seems to be more frequent this year than a year ago. It’s hard to understand why the police can’t stop something that happens so regularly and right in the heart of the city.” Gale Wasserman
“A $25 fine for an excessively noisy car is pretty laughable.” Moses Townsend
