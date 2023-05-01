City Council approves pilot project of 25 ‘pallet homes’ for homeless, April 26
“Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal and Mayor Alan Webber have worked very hard to bring the Pacific Northwest here to Santa Fe. I say, ‘No thanks.’ Santa Fe is the City different and as such has its own way of existing, and coexisting, as a city with its voters and inhabitants.” Bob Res
“Where’s the money to fix the roads?” Paul DeDomenico
“Meanwhile, I’ll just keep working my two to three jobs.” Freddie Gatewood
“Same here, Freddie.” Cheryl Maes
“I don’t have the link to Youtube, but last night’s meeting can be found there. I suggest each of you below and any who may choose to chime in based on just this article watch it to see the entire discussion at the meeting. It hopefully will answer your very concerns. It was most informative ... with a dedicated and passionate and educated team assembled. They know what they are doing. We should all appreciate them.” Ed Taylor
“Let’s just reallocate the $14,000,000 [spent on homelessness each year] and get these folks some help.” Patrick Brockwell“Use forfeiture and confiscated money from illegal activity to support the needs of the homeless. That would require federal and [other] law enforcement agencies to each give up a portion of their take. And true said, [it’s] not a human right to have health care and housing, but it’s a human need. I think we, the people, need to get back to thinking about how to get permanent mental health care facilities in place.” Kathy Longinaker