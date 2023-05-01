City Council approves pilot project of 25 ‘pallet homes’ for homeless, April 26

“Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal and Mayor Alan Webber have worked very hard to bring the Pacific Northwest here to Santa Fe. I say, ‘No thanks.’ Santa Fe is the City different and as such has its own way of existing, and coexisting, as a city with its voters and inhabitants.” Bob Res

“Where’s the money to fix the roads?” Paul DeDomenico

Recommended for you