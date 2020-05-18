Influx of moths bugging Santa Fe area, May 14
“You can turn on a ultraviolet black light that attracts the moths, like crazy. Like candy blissed-out ravers to a speaker. Then as the moths gather, suck them up in your vacuum cleaner.” Carlos Rael
“Anyone have a pet bear we can rent for a week or two?” Paul Chadwick
“Thank you Robert for the moth story. Glad to know more about my newest friends. I have a glass and index card to rescue them and release them!” Elizabeth O’Brien
“As moths they are not destructive to vegetables but as cutworms they are extremely destructive and will completely devour transplants and spring seedlings.” Alex M. Pino
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.