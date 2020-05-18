Santa Fe Police Department loses evidence in child rape case, May 14
“SFPD needs to retrain the department. It’s not fair to the victims or the victims’ families when evidence is lost, broken or mismanaged.” Steph Anie
“Hold the department responsible or the system is too corrupt to do anything.” Angelique Espinosa
“Seems like we keep getting these reports of similar situations with SFPD for my 15 years here. How many police chiefs in that time period?” Craig Carlton
“Given the problems in their evidence room, its hard to see how they could blame one guy for this.” Les Brill
“Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla wrote in an email that he, as the head of the department, is responsible and accountable to the community. So we should be expecting a letter of resignation posthaste right?” Mark Ortiz
