Social emotional learning days teach kids about mental health, relationship skills, May 14
“As a former college instructor, I would never assume any psychologically based program — no doubt laden with certain philosophies that may be arguable — should be a part of the curriculum in my classrooms or online. It is just inappropriate, period. Also, I would offer a major influence on the current personal skills and existential reality for young people is in direct correlation with the hours upon hours of in-person society that is being missed by teenagers because of the inordinate and unhealthy amount of time they spend attending to their ubiquitous phone life.” Cate Fitzmaurice Torres
“Great job, Communities In Schools, for bringing [social emotional learning days] to Capital High School. And thank you, Santa Fe Public Schools, for making social emotional health a priority. Maria Gonales“I’m sorry, but I question the beneficial projection from having teachers attempt to provide mental health skills to children. I question how qualified the teachers are in this area, and, particularly, I question the state of the teachers’ mental health. Unless the teachers have had done personal psychological work on themselves — eg., participated in individual therapy and/or group therapy to ensure they have done a solid self examination and look at themselves and their own mental health — I wonder what kind of impact they will have on the children.” Brian Stuppy