Retailers allowed to reopen, but masks a must, May 13
“By order of herself, ‘Residents should only leave home for essential outings such as buying groceries or medicine.’ Who believes this? Who is obeying this?” Robert Bartlett
“The degrading mothering tone says all. I think she’s loving the power, many people would. … Masks are nothing but security blankets; there may be something to be said about the placebo effect, however, the fact is that if you don’t have a particulate mask with a tight seal fitted to your face, you are needlessly inconveniencing yourself. Cloth masks, bandanas, etc. do not work against any virus.” Krista Denton
“Wearing a mask protects others! Is it really a ‘needless inconvenience’ for you to do something so incredibly simple in order to significantly lessen the spread of this virus to the others in your community?” Karen Lehmann
“Please also consider the tourists from other parts of the world and the U.S. who will not comply with wearing masks. They should, and if they don’t, then they should head back home. Period. This is about what is best for all; not what is best for you. Studies that have looked at similar-sized particles being transmitted through masks do show a marked reduction in quantity of such particles and distance traveled, and that is why wearing a mask is better than not wearing one at all.” David Gunter
“Each [retailer] will be better at enforcing it. No mask, no service. I work at a retail. Please, out of respect for me and my job, wear a mask while you’re buying your double-sided tape and thumb tacks you can’t live without, ’cause you could be that one customer that makes me sick (even if you believe the mask does no good … it’s respect).” Bridgett May
