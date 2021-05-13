‘Jay Baker’ using fact and fiction in effort to oust mayor," Ringside Seat, May 11
"There are several trolls on Facebook with obviously fake identities, as there are on the New Mexican comments sections. They all violate the letter and spirit of guidelines and are cowards. If you cannot be honest about who you are (and I am not referring to whistleblowers who have genuine fear) then you needn’t hit 'post comment.'" Elizabeth Pettus
"I was a young man in Portland during the [Mayor] Goldschmidt years and I would describe Goldschmidt the same way [as Alan Webber did]. He changed and revitalized Portland in so many ways. When he became governor his supporters, like me, thought he was on his way to becoming the first Jewish president. When the revelations of his pedophilia and abuse of a young girl came out it was devastating. Unbelievable, really. Turned out he was a monster but I haven't forgotten how great Portland was during his time there. It's possible to hold both thoughts in your head at the same time." Craig Meyer
"I have been critical of the mayor but have to say that he does return my emails and is willing to engage in conversation." Paul White
