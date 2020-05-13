Mayor pitches effort to make short-term rentals available as affordable housing, May 11
“I have a housing voucher and have been given three extensions due to having lupus. I am being housed at midtown campus. The market for efficiency apartments in the price range I have been allotted is nil. When the midtown closes, I will be back on the streets. I pray they stay open longer because my voucher is going to be taken away.” Angela Velez
“Every single [owner] who has been price-gouging Santa Fe locals for the past four years needs to be broke and starve for a while.” Johnny Kilroy
“It’s so ridiculous.” Kelly Butler
“Tenants could be kicked out at a moment’s notice when things get up and running again, because the landlords aren’t going to take pennies on the dollar when they can get the five-dollar bill.” Carolyn DM
“Wouldn’t it be more realistic to encourage long-term rentals at reduced rates (that is, below long-term market rates) for first responders/teachers/essential workers?” Stefanie Beninato
