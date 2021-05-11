Race for Haaland’s former seat being hard-fought, May 9
“The one who wants to defund and disarm police in a city littered with crime. Sounds like a stellar choice.” Brett Kokinadis
“Lies again. She said demilitarizing the police. Not defund. Misrepresentations again.” Brian Zimmerman
“Quite honestly, anyone running as a Republican right now is so afraid of Trump that they will either say the election was ‘stolen’ or call the opposition ‘radical socialist’ to avoid wetting themselves. Ask them about COVID, the environment, the minimum wage, health care and you’ll hear … crickets.” Russell Scanlon
“I think that Stansbury is going to win this seat handily. Just ask Moores if he thinks Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. He will avoid answering that question at all costs because he knows that if he says that Trump lost he’s toast with the Republican Party, and if he says Trump won he’s toast with the majority of the electorate in the district he’s running for.” Dottie Butler
