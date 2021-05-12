State restarts work search requirements for those receiving jobless benefits, May 11
"And what about the parents whose kids are still in virtual learning platforms and locked into that through the end of the school year? I have two unvaccinated, school-aged children who both do distance learning due to one being immunocompromised and autistic, which makes him unable to wear a mask for long periods of time. Most of the very limited summer programs are now full due to limited space because of COVID and demand. How are those parents expected to be ‘able and available’ to return to work?" Katelyn Resner
"Many think everyone can just go back to work." Alleene Salazar
"The money to pay workers a decent wage was always there. It's just that now the restaurant chains can't get away with paying low wages like before. Workers are simply refusing to work for peanuts." Karen Martinez
"How about this scenario? I have a job, I subcontract for a privately owned company that hasn't opened up completely yet because of the COVID-imposed restrictions. Now I'm expected to apply for new jobs, and take the new job because it's the law. I'm feeling really confused about what my next move should be." Andrea Pacheco-Gabaldon
"Good. Get back to work." Darron Fernandez
"About time. When businesses call employees back to work and are told they would rather keep collecting money, something is wrong." Hugh Rich
"Send state, city and county workers back to work too! Many of those high paying positions are still working from home even after being vaccinated." Vicki Martinez
