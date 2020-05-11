Dashboard data shows virus still spreading in every state, May 9
“The virus will spread. Testing will increase the positives. It’s the wrong number. Is your hospital system stressed? Are there increasing hospitalizations and deaths?” Mike Mehring
“Oh please! Try going back to 14 days before, since that is the time period that the medical people look to as the initial time and place of infection. And think also about the time it took for the people to get to a medical professional and to get the test results, and then the time for the state bureaucrats to post the updated numbers, ALL OF WHICH add time to the length from initial infection to public reporting.” Catherine Schmidt French
“As it will for the next year or so. How about you give us the numbers for Santa Fe county for the last two weeks? And how that curve has been flat for a month already?” Monique Villa
“So and it will — staying home is not going to stop it. It will eventually burn itself out through herd immunity.” Sami White
