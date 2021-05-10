Santa Fe to assume responsibility for four stretches of road, May 3
“So, [we’re] going from the state who can’t maintain it to the city, which can’t even maintain a city park.” Adrian Martinez
“Those stretches need some TLC, some engineering, cleaning and traffic law enforcement.” David Oakeley
“The other issue which the article glosses over is the statement that this agreement is a ‘byproduct of the state’s decision to construct N.M. 599 to serve as a bypass for traffic on Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive.’ What does that mean? Let’s have a new article on this subject with some more facts.” James Vandernaald
“Considering the already poor conditions the majority of our streets are in, I don’t have much faith in the city’s ability to manage and maintain even more road miles.” Andrew Lucero
“The city seems to be incapable of maintaining its existing roads, let alone take on more.” Daniel Mathews
“Considering the current very poor condition of Rodeo Road to Old Pecos Trail, this is a bad decision!” Jan Johnson
“I hope this leads to some improvements to these roads. It is not just about sweeping and plowing. I assume it is also about potholes, pavement markings, signage and traffic signals. I have lately been noticing how bad the pavement markings along Cerrillos Road are, especially in south Santa Fe. Many of the bike lane icons for instance have been nearly completely erased by traffic. Crosswalk markings and turn markings are also in very sad shape. Maybe we can add a paintbrush and a gallon of paint to the city budget?” Dan Frazier
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.