For midtown campus, ‘We don’t want a place that is “them” and “us”,’ May 7
“These will end up being high-end condos while diminishing the quality of life and congesting traffic for the more affordable neighborhoods of Bellamah and the surrounding housing. We are already bearing the brunt of the criminal activity surrounding [the Interfaith Community Shelter at] Pete’s Place. How ‘bout fixing the infrastructure in Bellamah first? Hello Alan, what have you done for Bellamah lately, except approve more air traffic noise for us?” Luna Jordan
“Because there’s not enough deadly accidents at Siringo and Saint Francis.” Alena Morgan
“Any idea on how this will affect traffic on St. Michael’s Drive, on Siringo Road?” David Martinez
“Will they be expensive? Rents in Santa Fe are outrageous.” Pauline De Santiago
“Consider the fact that the debt on the property may not be met if the plan focuses on below market grade housing. Consider the irony that a traditional, private college, the tuition of which could meet the annual debt service, is not a subject to study. If we build housing, yet lose a key asset in the community, in this case a college, then we have sacrificed one jewel for a collection of semi-precious stones.” Nicoletta Munroe
“It hasn’t been a college for a while — and thank goodness it didn’t become a for-profit ‘rip-off students’ college after all.” Elizabeth Pettus
“Whatever comes of this location. Please keep the intent of making it something great throughout the years. Continuous patrol and watching over this location will be essential. … Don’t create something great and then forget about it after a year or two which tends to happen a lot in this city.” Karen Hare
“Your concerns are extremely valid. I know because I live near the Railyard Park, and quite frankly the park is a complete bellyflop for the taxpayers of Santa Fe. It is little more than a homeless encampment, with very serious public safety concerns not only in the park, but up next to our homes.” RO Ortega
